New vaccination hub ready to open

The Island’s second mass vaccination hub will open its doors in Douglas town centre on Monday.



Around 460 people are booked in for first and second jabs at the hub on its first day in operation.

The facility will deliver vaccine at whatever rate it is supplied to the Island and as priority groups are invited to come forward - with jabs currently being administered to the over-80s and over-75s.



The former Shoprite premises now houses a bank of 10 bespoke cubicles equipped to administer jabs safely, comfortably and efficiently.



The new hub is easy to access by bus or car. Additional disabled parking has been made available on Market Street, with 2-hour disc parking on levels 2 – 6 in the nearby Chester Street car park. A drop-off area has also been added outside the hub for taxis and patient transport.



Pedestrian signs will be put in place at key points around the town centre for pedestrians walking to the hub from bus stops and via Loch Promenade. Parking is available on the Promenade walkway between the War Memorial and the Bottleneck car park.