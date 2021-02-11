Weather warning for snow and ice

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for the Island.

Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office say it will remain very cold with icy patches anywhere that remains damp/wet.

The Island could see snow on Saturday with accumulations of 2-5 cm in many places, and with a strong to gale force southeast wind blizzard conditions are possible with significant drifting over the hills.

The snow will gradually turn to sleet at low levels later on Saturday, dry for a time overnight with further sleet on Sunday (snow over the hills), then turning milder later in the day.