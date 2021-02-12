Council considers commercial advertising on bins

Placing commercial advertising on litter bins is being considered in a bid to make Douglas more easy on the eye.

Some councillors in the capital believe it could improve the look of the town and raise money in the process.

However, issues with planning applications and administration still need to be overcome.

The Environmental Services Committee has been urged to look again at the possibility of advertising on litter bins in the town, after an initial report rejected the proposal.

A number of councillors have expressed their support for the idea.

Murrays Ward member John Skinner told the chamber he believes the authority has “missed a trick”, adding“some of the bins are an absolute disgrace”.

Meanwhile, Derby Ward representative Samuel Hamer said “advertising on litter bins could be a way of generating income”.

Ian Clague, who serves Victoria Ward, said despite being opposed to commercial advertising on municipal property in the past, “things move at pace” and it “maybe worth a trial”.

Council Leader David Christian believes a common sense approach to planning applications should be pursued.

He said “one planning application for one area which would, for instance, include 25 bins” be more logical.

Committee chairman Ritchie McNicholl told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the council would need to obtain planning permission for every single bin they advertise on – at a cost of £170 per receptacle:

Media

McNicholl Bins Clip