Coastguard assist with rescue

Fri, 12 Feb 2021
Douglas Coastguard were called to assist the Ambulance Service with the evacuation of a casualty yesterday.
They were called to an off-road location after the casualty used the 3words app.
Crews were able to pinpoint their exact location and took the casualty to a waiting ambulance.
The casualty was taken to Nobles Hospital.
