Coastguard assist with rescue

Fri, 12 Feb 2021


Douglas Coastguard were called to assist the Ambulance Service with the evacuation of a casualty yesterday.

They were called to an off-road location after the casualty used the 3words app.

Crews were able to pinpoint their exact location and took the casualty to a waiting ambulance.

The casualty was taken to Nobles Hospital.

 

 

