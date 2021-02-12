Sailings to depart earlier

The Steam Packet Company says sailings will depart earlier this morning and afternoon.

The 8:45am Douglas to Heysham sailing will leave earlier at 8:15am.

Meanwhile, the 2:15pm Ben-my-Chree return journey will depart now at 1:30pm.

This evening's 7:45pm sailings could be subject to cancellation or delayed due to adverse weather. A decision will be made at 5:30pm.