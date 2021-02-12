Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Section of Mountain Road closed today

Fri, 12 Feb 2021


The Mountain Road will closed today between the junction with Tholt Y Will Road (Bungalow) & Hillberry, Onchan.

The Department of Infrastructure say the closure is necessary to undertake urgent road repairs.

A number of potholes and surface defects have appeared following the recent very wet and freezing weather conditions.  

The road will be closed tomorrow between 9.15am and 4pm.

Although the road will be formally closed between Hillberry and the Creg Ny Baa Pub, customers will be permitted to travel from Hillberry & return the same route.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive