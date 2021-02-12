Section of Mountain Road closed today

The Mountain Road will closed today between the junction with Tholt Y Will Road (Bungalow) & Hillberry, Onchan.

The Department of Infrastructure say the closure is necessary to undertake urgent road repairs.

A number of potholes and surface defects have appeared following the recent very wet and freezing weather conditions.

The road will be closed tomorrow between 9.15am and 4pm.

Although the road will be formally closed between Hillberry and the Creg Ny Baa Pub, customers will be permitted to travel from Hillberry & return the same route.