Chief Minister to provide update on COVID-19 situation

Fri, 12 Feb 2021


The Chief Minister will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation later.

Howard Quayle will address the nation at 4pm.

The Manx Government says Mr Quayle will give an update on the virus situation as well more information about the Island's new vaccine hub which will open in Douglas on Monday.

You can watch the briefing live on our Facebook page and website from 4pm.

 

