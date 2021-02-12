Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Firearms Unit looking for training locations

Fri, 12 Feb 2021


The Island's police force are looking for places to train their firearms officers.

The force would like to hear from residents who have any buildings or land at any location which the team can utilise for training.

Locations would be subject to a risk assessment.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sgt Mylchreest in the Tactical Firearms Unit at Police HQ on 631212.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive