Firearms Unit looking for training locations

Fri, 12 Feb 2021
The Island's police force are looking for places to train their firearms officers.
The force would like to hear from residents who have any buildings or land at any location which the team can utilise for training.
Locations would be subject to a risk assessment.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sgt Mylchreest in the Tactical Firearms Unit at Police HQ on 631212.
