Steam Packet crew member tests positive for coronavirus

Fri, 12 Feb 2021
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company can confirm a UK-based crew member has tested positive for coronavirus.
The individual, who does not hold a passenger-facing role, had the test whilst off duty and has been placed in immediate isolation.
Contact tracing is underway and a handful of colleagues who the individual was in contact with are also self-isolating.
The Ben-my-Chree has already undergone an extensive deep clean and is being cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis.
The Steam Packet has clear policies in place for its crew to prevent Covid spread on both its vessels and at its ports.
