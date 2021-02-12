Steam Packet crew member tests positive for coronavirus

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company can confirm a UK-based crew member has tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual, who does not hold a passenger-facing role, had the test whilst off duty and has been placed in immediate isolation.

Contact tracing is underway and a handful of colleagues who the individual was in contact with are also self-isolating.

The Ben-my-Chree has already undergone an extensive deep clean and is being cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis.

The Steam Packet has clear policies in place for its crew to prevent Covid spread on both its vessels and at its ports.