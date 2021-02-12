Weather warning for snow upgraded to Amber

A weather warning for snow and ice has been upgraded to amber.

Forecasters at Ronaldsway say a band of sleet and snow will spread from the west during Saturday and affect the island during the afternoon before gradually dying away during the evening.

Accumulations of 2-5cm are possible quite widely across the island even at low levels, with up to 10cm over higher ground above around 500FT.

The sleet or snow combined with strong to gale force southeast winds, will lead to blizzard like conditions, with significant drifting expected, particularly over higher ground and western parts of the island.

The warning will be in force on Saturday between 12pm and 6pm.