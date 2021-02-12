Mountain Road to be closed this weekend due to forecast snow

Two roads are set to close, as a precaution, following amber weather warnings for sleet and snow and for coastal overtopping on Saturday. There is also a yellow weather warning for ice.



Snow is likely to fall across the Island on Saturday, even at low levels. With strong to gale force winds expected, blizzard-like conditions could develop, with significant drifting possible, particularly over higher ground and in western parts of the Island.



The A18 Mountain Road will close at 11am on Saturday until 11am on Sunday, with regular reviews in-between.



Key main roads will be gritted to try to keep essential routes operational, but police are advising the public to travel only if necessary and to drive to the conditions. Disruption to some routes is expected, such as the Ballamodha straight and Richmond Hill.



The strong to gale force winds, coupled with high tides, will create some large waves which will lead to coastal overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the times of high tides. Douglas Promenade will be closed between 10:30pm on Friday and 3:00am on Saturday. It is also likely to be closed again between 10:30am and 2:30pm on Saturday.

The Isle of Man Constabulary is reminding the public that it is illegal to drive on closed roads and that doing so puts the public and emergency services at risk.