Vaccine rollout to begin in Ramsey this weekend

The start of a vaccine rollout in the north of the Island has been described as ‘fantastic news’ by the chairman of Ramsey Commissioners.

Around 200 people will receive their Covid-19 jabs at Ramsey Cottage Hospital this weekend.

Andy Cowie is delighted residents won’t now have to travel to a facility at Ronaldsway Airport.

He told Local Democracy Reporter Chris Cave the vaccine rollout could have been handled better.

“There are a lot of ratepayers in Ramsey and indeed in the north who have various difficulties in travelling and it’s a long old trip down to Castletown for an inoculation.

“So it really is fantastic news that the DHSC have opened an inoculations hub in the north”, Mr Cowie said.

Concerns had been raised last month about mobility issues causing problems for the elderly and vulnerable getting their jabs.

The government is now setting up new facilities at Ramsey Cottage Hospital and a Chester Street hub in Douglas in what the health minister has called “an important step in the delivery of our vaccination programme.”

Mr Cowie feels local authorities should have been more involved in the process.

He said: “I think perhaps there could have been a little more local involvement.

“The commissioners have offered the use of the Courthouse as a vaccination hub as per the flu vaccination programme where it was very successful.

“There hasn’t been a tremendous amount of feedback from the DHSC team but I understand they’re very busy, they’ve got a lot to focus on.

“It’s important to get the vaccines out but a little more communication would have been welcomed.”

