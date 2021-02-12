Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Secure your garage says police after recent incidents

Fri, 12 Feb 2021


Police are warning people in Douglas to make sure their garages are left secure.

It follows recent reports of persons entering the garages of private houses with the intention of stealing items.

Officers are asking Douglas residents to lock garages, windows and doors.

Drivers are also being asked to make sure their vehicles are locked and keys stored in a safe secure place.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive