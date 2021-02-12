Secure your garage says police after recent incidents

Fri, 12 Feb 2021
Police are warning people in Douglas to make sure their garages are left secure.
It follows recent reports of persons entering the garages of private houses with the intention of stealing items.
Officers are asking Douglas residents to lock garages, windows and doors.
Drivers are also being asked to make sure their vehicles are locked and keys stored in a safe secure place.
