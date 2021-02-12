Help sought from treasury to 'keep Douglas vibrant'



By Chris Cave - Local Democracy Reporter

A rate rebate scheme has been suggested to prevent more retailers being lost from the high street.

The leader of Douglas Council says he will ask Treasury for assistance to help keep the town ‘vibrant, lively and active’.

It follows the permanent closure of three major brands in Strand Street, Duke Street and Castle Street this week.

Fashion company Boohoo bought the Arcadia Group out of administration, but the deal didn’t include physical stores.

Nineteen jobs on the Isle of Man went at Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis.

David Christian said he was “very sad to see these major chains disappear from our town centre.

“I intend to write to the Treasury Minister to reconsider a rate rebate scheme for shops who may need that.

“We want to keep Douglas vibrant, lively and active.”