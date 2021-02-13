Latest News Headlines
Sailings cancelled due to adverse weather

Sat, 13 Feb 2021


Adverse weather has seen two sailings cancelled by the Steam Packet Company today.

The 8:45am Douglas to Heysham crossing and 2:15pm return sailing have been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to contact the reservations team on 01624 661661 to make alternative arrangements.

This evening's 7:45pm Ben-my-Chree sailing is also subject to delay or cancellation. A decision will be made at 5:30pm.

 

