Sailings cancelled due to adverse weather

Sat, 13 Feb 2021
Adverse weather has seen two sailings cancelled by the Steam Packet Company today.
The 8:45am Douglas to Heysham crossing and 2:15pm return sailing have been cancelled.
Passengers are advised to contact the reservations team on 01624 661661 to make alternative arrangements.
This evening's 7:45pm Ben-my-Chree sailing is also subject to delay or cancellation. A decision will be made at 5:30pm.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.