Sailings cancelled due to adverse weather

Adverse weather has seen two sailings cancelled by the Steam Packet Company today.

The 8:45am Douglas to Heysham crossing and 2:15pm return sailing have been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to contact the reservations team on 01624 661661 to make alternative arrangements.

This evening's 7:45pm Ben-my-Chree sailing is also subject to delay or cancellation. A decision will be made at 5:30pm.