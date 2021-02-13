Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Mountain Road closed earlier than planned

Sat, 13 Feb 2021


The Mountain Road has been closed earlier than planned.

Police closed the A18 between Lheaney Road in Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa Back Road in Onchan at 9:45am this morning.

An amber weather warning for snow, ice and gale force winds will be in force across the Island today.

The road will remain closed until 11am tomorrow.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive