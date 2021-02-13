Mountain Road closed earlier than planned

Sat, 13 Feb 2021
The Mountain Road has been closed earlier than planned.
Police closed the A18 between Lheaney Road in Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa Back Road in Onchan at 9:45am this morning.
An amber weather warning for snow, ice and gale force winds will be in force across the Island today.
The road will remain closed until 11am tomorrow.
