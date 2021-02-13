Latest News Headlines
Woman injured during altercation in Douglas

Sat, 13 Feb 2021


Police are appealing for information after an altercation in Douglas.

It happened last Saturday at around 3:30am outside Bordello Wine Bar on Loch Promenade.

Officers say a fight had taken place between two males and at some point a female received injuries.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward by contacting Police Headquarters.

 

