New vaccination hub opens in Douglas

Mon, 15 Feb 2021


The Island’s second mass vaccination hub has today opened in Douglas town centre.

Around 460 people are booked in for first and second jabs at the hub on its first day in operation.

The facility will deliver vaccine at whatever rate it is supplied to the Island and as priority groups are invited to come forward - with jabs currently being administered to the over-80s and over-75s.

The former Shoprite premises now houses a bank of 10 bespoke cubicles equipped to administer jabs safely, comfortably and efficiently.

 

