Cash machine catches fire

Mon, 15 Feb 2021


Firefighters were called out to Douglas town centre after a cash machine caught fire.

A crew were sent the Isle of Man Bank branch on Regent Street at just after 5pm yesterday.

They used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and then checked the building for any smoke.

The cause is not believed to be suspicious and will be investigated further by the ATM installers.

 

