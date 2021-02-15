New measures to tackle inconsiderate parking
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
New measures to tackle inconsiderate parking in Ramsey are to be launched.
Ramsey Town Commissioners have recently engaged a new town warden who, along with DoI Parking Controllers, will be undertaking more frequent visits to the town centre checking for littering, dog fouling and parking offences.
Typically parking offences will include failing to display a parking disc and exceeding the permitted parking time both in disc zones and regulated car parks.
A spokesperson said: "We don’t want to have to issue tickets but if people don't listen we will."
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
Local vaccination centres will reduce queues, says Andy Cowie
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
Councillors call for local government reform
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
Emergency repairs to road in Douglas
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
DESC look to appoint inspirational leader for new era
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
Smoke-free DHSC in sight as countdown continues
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
New measures to tackle inconsiderate parking
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
Cash machine catches fire
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
New vaccination hub opens in Douglas
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021
Woman injured during altercation in Douglas
News Archive