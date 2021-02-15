New measures to tackle inconsiderate parking

New measures to tackle inconsiderate parking in Ramsey are to be launched.

Ramsey Town Commissioners have recently engaged a new town warden who, along with DoI Parking Controllers, will be undertaking more frequent visits to the town centre checking for littering, dog fouling and parking offences.

Typically parking offences will include failing to display a parking disc and exceeding the permitted parking time both in disc zones and regulated car parks.

A spokesperson said: "We don’t want to have to issue tickets but if people don't listen we will."