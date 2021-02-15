Smoke-free DHSC in sight as countdown continues
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
Health and care staff, patients, service users and members of the public are being reminded that Department of Health and Social Care sites around the Island will become smoke free from 1 April 2021.
The policy, which will be adopted by Manx Care, aims to foster healthy and safe environments for all and prevent avoidable smoking-related ill-health by encouraging people to quit smoking.
In the first stage of the rollout, smoking will no longer be permitted on any hospital site, at healthcare facilities on Westmoreland Road in Douglas and the DHSC’s Crookall House headquarters.
GP practices are also joining the smoke-free movement, and will not allow smoking on their grounds from 1 April.
