DESC look to appoint inspirational leader for new era

The Manx Government is on the hunt for a permanent Chief Executive Officer to lead the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC).

The Department is looking for an inspirational leader with outstanding communications skills, who is capable of overseeing a period of transformation for the Education Service.

The successful candidate will lead a dedicated workforce and work closely with key stakeholders to deliver educational, sport and cultural services that directly impact the people across the Island.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘It is an exciting time for the Department as we continue to reset relationships with the teaching profession and deliver the best education, sport and cultural opportunities."

‘The successful candidate play a huge part in our transformation and make the Isle of Man an even better place to live, work and be educated."