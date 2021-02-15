Emergency repairs to road in Douglas
Mon, 15 Feb 2021
Manx Utilities will be carrying out emergency repairs to a 4 inch water main on Lake Road in Douglas from Wednesday.
The burst is located on the corner by the mini roundabout and repairs will commence from 9am on Wednesday with 3-way traffic lights in operation.
It is expected that there will be some traffic delays as a result which will affect the access routes to Tesco and the Bus Depot.
Drivers are advised to avoid using the mini roundabout as a turning circle to get to North Quay/Lord Street and those wishing to access Lord Street and the Town Centre are asked to avoid Bridge Road/Lake Road and continue along South Quay.
Works are expected to be completed by Thursday.
