Emergency repairs to road in Douglas

Manx Utilities will be carrying out emergency repairs to a 4 inch water main on Lake Road in Douglas from Wednesday.

The burst is located on the corner by the mini roundabout and repairs will commence from 9am on Wednesday with 3-way traffic lights in operation.



It is expected that there will be some traffic delays as a result which will affect the access routes to Tesco and the Bus Depot.



Drivers are advised to avoid using the mini roundabout as a turning circle to get to North Quay/Lord Street and those wishing to access Lord Street and the Town Centre are asked to avoid Bridge Road/Lake Road and continue along South Quay.



Works are expected to be completed by Thursday.