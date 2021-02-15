Councillors call for local government reform



By Chris Cave - Local Democracy Reporter

A number of councillors in Douglas have voiced their support for an overhaul of local governance on the Isle of Man.

However, it’s been questioned whether or not Tynwald would back the reform.

There are currently 21 local authorities on the Island, which provide service such as refuse collection and street lighting.

Council Leader David Christian believes reform would bring about ‘greater consistency’, but feels it would be met with resistance from central government.

He’s revealed his frustration at the length of time it takes for authorities to set by-laws.

Mr Christian said: “[We have] had to wait years for the Department of Infrastructure to get by-laws through to Tynwald.

“By-laws should be decided by each local authority. [At the moment] if the DoI doesn’t like a standing order, they can just say ‘no’.

“That is not the role of the DoI and it should never be their role. It’s a draconian way of moving power away from local authorities.”

Local government currently falls under the remit of the Department of Infrastructure, which is responsible for progressing its legislation.

Victoria Ward councillor Ian Clague agreed with Mr Christian that reform is needed.

“[The DoI] is a massive department and local authorities are well down the pecking order. I think it should change responsibility should move to a different department”, Mr Clague said.

He went on: “We need reasoned, proper reform of local authorities.”

Mr Christian added: “There would be far greater consistency of all services if there was a single Eastern authority.

“I’d be in favour of single authorities for the North, South, East, West and Borough of Douglas.

“However, there has never been the will up the road to reform local government.

“We should 100 per cent look at the split between central and local government.

“Tinkering at it is not addressing the fundamental problems.”