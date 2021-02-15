Latest News Headlines
Local vaccination centres will reduce queues, says Andy Cowie

Mon, 15 Feb 2021

By Chris Cave - Local Democracy Reporter
The chairman of Ramsey Commissioners has welcomed the opening of more Covid-19 vaccine centres on the Island.

Around 200 people received jabs at a facility in the north at the weekend while a new hub in Chester Street opened in Douglas on Monday.

Queues formed outside a hub at Ronaldsway Airport when the vaccines were first rolled out on the Island.

Andy Cowie believes those problems were caused by a lack of local facilities, which is now being addressed:
 

Media

  • Vaccine Clip

 

