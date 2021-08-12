Island students to receive GCSE results today

Hundreds of students on the Island are anxiously waiting for their GCSE results, which are being published this morning.



Grades are based on teacher assessments - after exams were scrapped for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Mock exams, coursework and homework were some of the things taken into account.



The Manx Government says a range of extra support will be available for 850 pupils who are due results.