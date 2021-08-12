Crab and lobster minimum landing size set to increase

The minimum size of crabs and lobsters caught in Manx waters will increase from September as part of measures to ensure the long-term future of the fishery.

It comes after Tynwald backed proposals put forward by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) in July 2021 to maximise sustainability and profitability.

The proposals were part of a public consultation in late 2020, with the majority of responses being in favour of the changes which will bring the Islands fisheries’ in line with best practice observed elsewhere in the British Isles.

The updated regulations have been designed to ensure stocks are sustainable by boosting reproductive output and to deliver long-term industry security and economic benefits.

The brown crab fishery was worth about £1.18m to the Island in 2018, while the European lobster fishery brought in £600,000.