55% of school leavers are expected to continue with A-levels
Fri, 13 Aug 2021
Nearly 850 students have received their IGCSE, GCSE and other Level 1 and 2 results in the Isle of Man, despite the cancellation of all exams due to the pandemic.
It meant for a second year results were obtained by schools using a range of evidence in line with exam board requirements.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, said: “Today’s results reflect a significant commitment to their learning by our young people, through a sometimes difficult and disrupted period in their education.
"The class of 2021 should be immensely proud of their resilience, as well as their many achievements.
“We also want to thank our teachers for their hard work which has ensured so many students can now confidently take their next steps into education, training or work.”
Destination data shows around 55% of school leavers are expected to continue with A-levels in September, a third will take up a place at University College Isle of Man
, and less than 8% will seek employment.
