55% of school leavers are expected to continue with A-levels

Nearly 850 students have received their IGCSE, GCSE and other Level 1 and 2 results in the Isle of Man, despite the cancellation of all exams due to the pandemic.

It meant for a second year results were obtained by schools using a range of evidence in line with exam board requirements.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, said: “Today’s results reflect a significant commitment to their learning by our young people, through a sometimes difficult and disrupted period in their education.