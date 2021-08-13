School leaders call on election candidates to take pledge for education

Members of school leaders' union, Isle of Man NAHT, are calling on candidates in the upcoming general election to join them in pledging to put support for education at the heart of their campaigns.

The pledge forms part of a wider manifesto for education by Isle of Man NAHT ahead of the House of Keys elections with the title "Our schools. Their future. Your choice".

The manifesto identifies key priorities for education and urges all prospective candidates to place these at the heart of everything they do if elected to the House of Keys:

Meeting the needs of all children

Wellbeing

Funding

Recruitment and retention of education staff.

The pledge reads: "I pledge to work with the profession, listening to and acting on the views of school leaders as the experts in education in the best interests of all learners. I commit to working with the Isle of Man NAHT on their manifesto for education."

NAHT has also organised a series of hustings focussed on education. All candidates in the constituencies are invited to attend and discuss with school leaders, staff, parents, governors and members of the public their vision and support for education on the island.

The hustings details are:

Onchan Constituency: Monday 13 September, 7pm-8.30pm

Arbory, Castletown and Malew Constituency: Tuesday 14 September, 5pm-6.30pm

Douglas East Constituency: Wednesday 15 September, 7pm-8.30pm

Max Kelly, NAHT Isle of Man Branch Secretary and Executive Head Teacher of Federation of Dhoon School and Laxey School said: "NAHT Isle of Man is publishing a manifesto today to help put education at the heart of the general election.

"Education forms the foundation of the future of the Isle of Man – its prosperity and ability to sustain itself. Our school leaders, their staff and our pupils deserve to be at the forefront of policymaking and investment. We hope all Keys candidates will pledge their support for our calls for an education system that meets the needs of all children, places a renewed focus on wellbeing, is properly funded and attracts and retains the very best workforce possible for our island."

Rob Kelsall, NAHT National Secretary said: "The forthcoming general election is an opportunity for candidates to place education at the centre of their commitment to the children and young people on the Isle of Man. Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.

"We are calling on prospective candidates to take our pledge to invest in schools and the education workforce. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is vital that education is given top priority for any new government. The future prosperity of the Isle of Man is reliant upon an education system that is properly funded and a workforce that is listened to. Schools of today are the nation's economy of tomorrow."

The Isle of Man NAHT manifesto and pledge card are available at: https://www.naht.org.uk/RD/IOMelection2021