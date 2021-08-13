Warning issued over bank phone scam

Fri, 13 Aug 2021
Police have issued a warning over scam phone calls purporting to be from Isle of Man bank.
There have been multiple reports on the Island which have resulted in financial loss.
These calls are spoofing the legitimate bank number and know the name of the people they are calling.
Isle of Man Bank says it will never ask for card reader codes or one time passcodes by phone and you should never disclose your PIN / password.
