Isle of Man enters pre-election period

The Isle of Man has entered its pre-election period.

It follow the dissolution of the House of Keys this week.

Lieutenant Governor His Excellency Sir Richard Gozney has signed the writs for the general election to be held on Thursday 23 September.

All 24 seats in the House of Keys are now vacant.

Although there are no MHKs, Government ministers and members remain in post. They are replaced - or reappointed - when a new government is formed following the general election.