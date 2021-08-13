Isle of Man enters pre-election period
Fri, 13 Aug 2021
The Isle of Man has entered its pre-election period.
It follow the dissolution of the House of Keys this week.
Lieutenant Governor His Excellency Sir Richard Gozney has signed the writs for the general election to be held on Thursday 23 September.
All 24 seats in the House of Keys are now vacant.
Although there are no MHKs, Government ministers and members remain in post. They are replaced - or reappointed - when a new government is formed following the general election.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed