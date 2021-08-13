Bumper crowds expected for Royal Manx Show

One of the biggest events on the Island's calendar will take place over the next two days.

More than 20,000 people are expected to flock to the Royal Manx Show at Knockaloe Farm.

They'll be the usual blend of activities and displays for all the family including the Steve Colley Stunt Show.

Bus Vannin will be running extra buses from St Johns to the show field at Patrick and return every 30 minutes from 10:10am to 5:40pm.