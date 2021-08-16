Latest News Headlines
Leonard Singer to stand for election

Mon, 16 Aug 2021

A former Ramsey MHK is hoping to get a seat in the House of Keys again.

Leonard Singer has announced he’ll be seeking election in September.

He’s already served two terms for the constituency, having first been elected in 1996 and then again in 2011. 

Mr Singer wants to fight plans for a £100 million marina development in the town.

The two current Ramsey MHKs, Lawrie Hooper and Alex Allinson, have also declared their intentions to stand in the general election.

 

 

