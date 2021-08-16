Police appeal for assault witnesses

A man has been left with serious facial injuries after an assault in Douglas on Friday evening (13th August 2021).

Police were called to an incident involving two men outside the pharmacy on Windsor Road at around 18.20.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The other man was arrested and charged with assault - he’ll appear in court today.

CID officers say there were a number of people in the area at the time and they want to hear from any witnesses who haven’t already given their details to police.

Officers also say the matter has been publicised on social media and they’re asking people not to speculate or comment about the cause of the incident.