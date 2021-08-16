Care homes begin to reopen

Residential care homes across the island will begin to reopen from today after temporary closures caused by the pandemic.

The eight government-run facilities were closed after cases of the virus were confirmed and community transmissions began to increase.

The homes in Port St Mary, Ramsey, and Douglas will begin to reopen in phases and there are still restrictions for visitors.

People wanting to visit relatives will need to prearrange with the care home, take a lateral flow test at home, sanitise their hands and wear face coverings.