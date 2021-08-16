Jonathan Kinrade to stand for election in Ramsey

Another candidate has announced they’ll stand for Ramsey in the upcoming general election.

45 year old Jonathon Kinrade, like other candidates, has expressed concerns for plans for a marina development in the town.

Nationally he wants to focus on issues including housing and skills shortages.

Leonard Singer, Alex Allinson and Lawrie Hooper are also standing for election in the town.