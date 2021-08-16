Views sought on bus travel for people with disabilities

Mon, 16 Aug 2021
A survey is being carried out to see if the island’s bus services are currently suitable for disabled passengers.
The government is asking people about accessibility, and whether or not there are barriers that prevent those with disabilities travelling on buses.
They also want to hear what can be done to improve facilities and services.
The survey is available on the consultation section of the government website.
