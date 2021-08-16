Latest News Headlines
Inflation falls despite increasing petrol prices

Mon, 16 Aug 2021


The island’s overall rate of inflation fell last month despite increases in the prices of petrol, diesel and travel costs.

 

The figure currently stands at 2.3% - down from 3.6%.

 

The falling price of clothing and footwear is the biggest contributor to the decrease.

 

At the pumps though, inflation rose by 13.9%. 

 

Private sector rent, DIY materials and heating oil were among the other items that became more expensive.

 

 

