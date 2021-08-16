Order lateral flow tests online from Wednesday
We’ll soon be able to order lateral flow tests online and have them delivered to our homes.
The government scheme will see the kits delivered by a local courier.
People can order one pack of seven tests by filling in an online form and having it delivered the following day.
It’s hoped it will be more convenient and stop unnecessary stockpiling of lateral flow tests.
The government says, "More than 260,000 tests have so far been made available to Island residents, and although demand is likely to fluctuate for some time, it has begun to stabilise. Online ordering for home delivery aims to make provision of lateral flow devices ‘business as usual’ for government.
It is recommended adults who do not have symptoms of coronavirus test themselves no more than twice a week. One order per person, per week will be accepted, with the system designed to prevent multiple applications by individuals within a seven day period.
Manx Independent Carriers will deliver to homes six days a week Monday to Saturday, with kits packed to allow letterbox delivery. The courier will provide a dedicated customer service phone line and an email address for enquiries about orders, and deliveries are due to begin from Wednesday (18 August 2021).
Uptake of online ordering will be monitored and further changes will be made in due course to progress the long-term distribution of LFDs to the public."
The online ordering form is available on this link
