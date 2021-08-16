Order lateral flow tests online from Wednesday

We’ll soon be able to order lateral flow tests online and have them delivered to our homes.

The government scheme will see the kits delivered by a local courier.

People can order one pack of seven tests by filling in an online form and having it delivered the following day.

It’s hoped it will be more convenient and stop unnecessary stockpiling of lateral flow tests.

The government says, "More than 260,000 tests have so far been made available to Island residents, and although demand is likely to fluctuate for some time, it has begun to stabilise. Online ordering for home delivery aims to make provision of lateral flow devices ‘business as usual’ for government.