New Lieutenant Governor to be sworn in next month

The Island's 31st Lieutenant Governor will be sworn in at a ceremony in Castletown next month.

Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer will succeed diplomat Sir Richard Gozney, who has held the post for the past five years.

Sir John, a father-of-three, served in the British Army for nearly 40 years and completed tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Most recently he has been working as advisor to the UK Ministry of Defence on the Middle East.

As Lieutenant Governor, he will be the Queen's personal representative and impartial adviser on the Island until 2026.

The Island’s top judge, First Deemster Andrew Corlett, also holds the position of Deputy Lieutenant Governor, and acts on his behalf when required.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Sir John to the Island. It will be a privilege to swear in the Island’s next Lieutenant Governor in such an historic setting.”

The swearing in ceremony will take place in the old courtroom at Castle Rushen on 29 September.