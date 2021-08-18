Witness appeal after coffee shop worker verbally abused

Police are appealing for witnesses after a worker was verbally abused at a coffee shop in Douglas.

The incident happened on Wednesday 11th August between 2:30pm and 3:30pm at Costa Coffee in Strand Street.

A member of staff was verbally abused by two males who were not known to them.

It is believed that there were a number of members of the public present within the store at the time who witnessed and heard the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 quoting reference 97/37117/21. Alternatively, information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.