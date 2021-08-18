Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Witness appeal after coffee shop worker verbally abused

Wed, 18 Aug 2021


Police are appealing for witnesses after a worker was verbally abused at a coffee shop in Douglas.

The incident happened on Wednesday 11th August between 2:30pm and 3:30pm at Costa Coffee in Strand Street.

A member of staff was verbally abused by two males who were not known to them.

It is believed that there were a number of members of the public present within the store at the time who witnessed and heard the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 quoting reference 97/37117/21. Alternatively, information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive