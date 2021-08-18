Lifesaving defibrillator unveiled at House of Manannan

A lifesaving defibrillator has been installed outside of the House of Manannan.

The defibrillator, which delivers an electric current to restart the heart when someone is in cardiac arrest, has been placed in a prominent position adjacent to the main entrance of the House of Manannan building, and is available for community use.

Anyone who needs to access the defibrillator in an emergency should call 999. The operator will give them a code to open the box and guidance on how to use the machine. The device is designed to be used by someone with no medical training, with an in-built speaker giving simple step-by-step instructions to operate.

Steve Jackson, Site Supervisor for the House of Manannan said: “We feel honoured to be presented with this life saving piece of equipment and welcome the entire community to familiarise themselves with its location outside the main entrance to the House of Manannan building”.

Paul Healey, Chairman of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation said: “Defibrillators are safe and simple to use and give people who suffer a cardiac arrest a chance of life. Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation have a growing network of the machines installed across the Island and it is great to see Manx National Heritage providing venues for the equipment to help save lives”.