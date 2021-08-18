Further extension to temporary closure of Reayrt-ny-Baie

Wed, 18 Aug 2021
Manx Care has announced its extending the temporary closure of one of its Residential Care Homes for older people.
Following a review of the COVID-19 position at Reayrt-ny-Baie in Douglas, the decision has been made to extend the temporary closure for a further 7 days, until the 27 August.
The home will continue to be closed to visitors and new admissions to allow for the ongoing management of positive COVID-19 cases. This position will be reviewed regularly.
Visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds, and will be managed on a case-by-case basis by the management team of the home.
