New Council of Ministers unveiled

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has this morning unveiled the Isle of Man’s new Council of Ministers.



The Chief Minister said: “We have a huge amount of work to do in the weeks and months ahead, but also in the longer term as we seek to deliver a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island. I have sought to shape a ministerial team that I believe can deliver on this long term vision for the people of the Isle of Man.”



The Council of Ministers is made up of the Chief Minister and eight ministers, all of whom are members of the House of Keys:



• Kate Lord-Brennan MHK has been appointed as Minister for the Cabinet Office

• Dr Alex Allinson MHK has been appointed as Minister for Enterprise

• Julie Edge MHK has been appointed as Minister for Education, Sport and Culture

• Clare Barber MHK has been appointed as Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture

• Lawrie Hooper MHK has been appointed as Minister for Health and Social Care

• Tim Crookall MHK has been appointed as Minister for Infrastructure

• Jane Poole-Wilson MHK has been appointed as Minister for Justice and Home Affairs

• David Ashford MHK has been appointed as Minister for the Treasury



Mrs Poole-Wilson will also deputise for the Chief Minister should he be unavailable.



Daphne Caine MHK will chair the Climate Change Transformation Board and Chris Thomas MHK will chair a new Housing and Community Board.



The Chief Minister continued: “I have consulted with members of Tynwald in recent days, listening to their views, ideas and suggestions. I want to draw on the collective will of every member of Tynwald and work together to improve the lives of the people of our Island community.



“There are a number of immediate challenges we face, such as energy pricing and the COVID-19 pandemic as we enter the winter months. But we must also focus on the longer term. With my Tynwald colleagues, we have already started work on developing a five year Island Plan to deliver a better future for all.”



Departmental memberships and appointments to statutory boards will be announced in due course.

