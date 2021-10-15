Covid-19 ward re-established at Nobles

A Covid-19 ward at Noble's Hospital has been re-established following a rise in hospital admissions.

Manx Care said the hospital had "moved up to a new escalation level" in recent days as infections in the community have increased.

Chief executive Teresa Cope confirmed measures had been put in place as the hospital did not have "high numbers of side rooms" to separate Covid-19 patients from general admissions.

Eight people are being treated in hospital with coronavirus.

The number of active cases on the Isle of Man is 533.