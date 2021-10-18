Police warn drivers not to use one-way lane as a cut through

Police in the west of the Island are reminding drivers not to use a one-way lane in Peel unless they are requiring access to a property.

Officers from the Western Neighbourhood Policing Team have been spent the mornings and afternoons over the last couple of days patrolling the area and educating drivers whom were found using the lane that runs from Peveril Road to Mountian View as a cut through.

The force said 9 drivers in total were spoken with.

A spokesperson said: "This is the very narrow one way lane, with two very clear ‘No Motor Vehicle’ signs and also an ‘Except for Access’ sign displayed."

"Drivers are not permitted to drive past these signs unless they require access to a property on that road."

"Our presence has received really positive feedback from both local residents and people dropping off children at the local School; and we are going to continue doing spot checks on this area."