Two lambs attacked by dog in Bride

Police are calling for dog owners to make sure their pets are kept on leads in the countryside when near other animals.

Officers are investigating suspected dog attacks on two lambs in a field in Bride.

It happened between Thursday evening and Friday morning on the Thurot Cottage Road.

PC Whiting from Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "These injuries consist of bite marks to their front and back legs. It is believed that these are from a dog."

"When walking your dog in countryside around animals, you must keep them under control and on a lead. It doesn't matter if you believe they are trained enough to respond to your commands, if they worry, injure or kill livestock there could be unfortunate consequences for them if they are caught in the act."

"If you have any information about or were the person(s) involved with the above incident, please contact Ramsey Police Station on 812234."