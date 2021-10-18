Chief Minister pays tribute to murdered MP

Politicians will share their memories of Sir David Amess in the House of Commons today.

There'll also be prayers and a minute's silence.

The British MP was killed while meeting constituents in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Friday.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle expressed his condolences: "We are all shocked and deeply saddened by Sir David’s death following an attack at his constituency surgery."

"He was a friend of the Island through his involvement with the Isle of Man All Party Parliamentary Group in Westminster and had previously visited the Island. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."