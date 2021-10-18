Peel lifeboat assists yacht with engine failure

Peel Lifeboat assisted a becalmed yacht with engine failure on Friday night.

The sailboat had lost power in still conditions some five miles northwest of Peel.

The station’s Mersey-class relief lifeboat Mary Margaret located the casualty sailboat and a crew member was put aboard to help establish a tow.

‘This is the type of incident we are well-trained for’, Jon Corlett explained. ‘We were able to use the new towing equipment and techniques the RNLI has introduced for the greater safety of crews and casualties.

After safely recovering the sailboat, the Mary Margaret returned to the station and was again ready for service by 1.15 am.