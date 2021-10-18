UK National Cyber Security Centre to attend CyberIsle 2021

A team from the UK’s national cyber security agency will be taking part in CyberIsle 2021 in Douglas this week.



The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) offers practical guidance and support to industry, business, public sector organisations and the general public across the UK, acting to improve online safety for all and to reduce the harm caused by cyber security incidents.



The NCSC’s presence at CyberIsle 2021 is a major boost for the Manx event, where a wealth of expertise and advice will be on offer to help local firms, institutions and the community better understand how to protect their business, assets and reputation from online threats.



Organisers are preparing to welcome delegates, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors to the Villa Marina tomorrow for a day of networking, talks and demonstrations which will see current best practice in cyber defence and awareness explained and shared.